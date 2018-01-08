 Benue killings: SERAP urges UN rights chief to speak out | Nigeria Today
Benue killings: SERAP urges UN rights chief to speak out

Hold special session SOCIO-ECONOMIC Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has sent an urgent appeal to Prince Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, urging him to use his leadership position to “urgently call and/or facilitate the holding of a special session of the UN Human Rights Council to address persistent killings […]

