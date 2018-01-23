 Benue Killings: Why We Won’t Blame Islamic State Yet – Police | Nigeria Today
Benue Killings: Why We Won’t Blame Islamic State Yet – Police

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, DIG Joshak Habila has said it was too early to conclude that the Islamic State in West Africa group was responsible for the killings in Benue and other northern states in recent times. However, he said many suspects arrested in connection with the killings have […]

