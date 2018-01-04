Benue Killings: Youths Stone Ortom, Buhari Orders Arrest of Culprits – THISDAY Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
Benue Killings: Youths Stone Ortom, Buhari Orders Arrest of Culprits
THISDAY Newspapers
Anger spilled out onto the streets of Makurdi, the Benue State capital, Wednesday over the gruesome killing of about 50 persons by suspected armed herdsmen in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of the state on New Year day and Tuesday. Protesting …
Governor escapes death as five protesters are shot dead
Benue youths protest killings
No justification for dastardly act, says Dogara
