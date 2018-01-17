Benue Killlings: Senate Orders Police IG To Produce Murderous Herdsmen In 14 Days

The Nigerian Senate has ordered the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to produce the herdsmen who killed over 70 persons in Benue recently within 14 days. The order followed an extended plenary on Tuesday where senators debated herdsmen killings across the country for six hours while considering the report of a committee which visited […]

