 Benue Killlings: Senate Orders Police IG To Produce Murderous Herdsmen In 14 Days | Nigeria Today
Benue Killlings: Senate Orders Police IG To Produce Murderous Herdsmen In 14 Days

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Senate has ordered the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to produce the herdsmen who killed over 70 persons in Benue recently within 14 days. The order followed an extended plenary on Tuesday where senators debated herdsmen killings across the country for six hours while considering the report of a committee which visited […]

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

