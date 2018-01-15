 Benue massacre: Governor’s cows also graze in open – Herdsmen | Nigeria Today
Benue massacre: Governor’s cows also graze in open – Herdsmen

National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Malam Husaini Yusuf Bosso has noted that even the governors’ cows graze in the open like those of the herders. Bosso pointed this out while denying ever warning of more bloodbaths over the anti-grazing law introduced by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue. Bosso […]

