Benue massacre: Nigerian Government reveals new plan to stop killings

Posted on Jan 8, 2018

The Federal Government of Nigeria has concluded plans to establish “cattle colonies” across the country in its quest for a lasting solution to the incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen. The project is expected to start immediately, according to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbe. Ogbeh made the declaration on Monday at […]

