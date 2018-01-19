Benue Massacre: Onuesoke criticises Buhari

A CHIETIAN of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari’s way of handling the killings of Benue indigenes by suspected herdsmen.

Onuesoke, who spoke to newsmen in Markudi, said President Buhari should have visited Benue State to console the people.

His words: ‘’Islam teaches us to speak the truth no matter what. I believed Shehu Sani was 100 percent correct. Senator Sani you are on point, you are a real statesman, well cultured and detribalize Nigerian. As the President, he should have visited Benue state to see the level of damages and discuss possible solutions.

