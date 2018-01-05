Benue massacre: Ortom announces withdrawal from political activities

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has announced withdrawal from political activities in the state. His action followed the recent killing of people in the state by suspected Fulani herdsmen. Addressing Critical Benue Stakeholders at the Benue People’s House, Makurdi today on the renewed Fulani herdsmen invasion and Government’s efforts so far, Ortom said he would […]

Benue massacre: Ortom announces withdrawal from political activities

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

