Between Adekunle Gold And A Follower Who Threatens To Sue Him For Using Wrong Chemistry Symbol
In one of his regular tweets, Nigerian Singer, Adekunle Gold posted a photo of himself dressed in a Gold-patterned attire with a caption that explains his mood for life.
His caption reads;
“Mood for life. AG”
However, a follower who claimed to be science student expressed his displeasure for Adekunle Gold’s use of “AG” in his tweet saying that the singer had used a wrong Chemical Symbol for Gold.
According to him, “AG” in Adekunle Gold’s tweet is a chemical symbol for silver and further threatened to sue the singer for misleading the public.
See their exchange below;
