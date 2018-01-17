Between Climate Change And Herdsmen Crisis
By Chiagozie Udeh Climate change is not ranked among the five top causes of conflict in Nigeria, namely, Tribalism, Resource Control, Religion, Land and Trade. But that reality has been altered. The past thirty-six months has been fiercely violent for several Nigerian States that experienced rampaging Fulani herdsmen killing many subsistent farmers, who defend their […]
The post Between Climate Change And Herdsmen Crisis appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
