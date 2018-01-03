Between Melania Trump and Mo Abudu, Who Wore This Dress Better

Melania Trump & Mo Abudu both took the shine in a special sequined midi dress by British designer Erdem (worth $5,503, N2M). Mo Abudu, who is the CEO of Ebony Live TV was spotted back in September 2017 wearing the dress at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada during the premiere of one of […]

The post Between Melania Trump and Mo Abudu, Who Wore This Dress Better appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

