 Between Pastor Bakare and His God | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Between Pastor Bakare and His God

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Wálé Oláyanjú During the new year’s eve service at his church, the Serving Overseer of The Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare declared that God had instructed him to return to politics to lead the nation to prosperity. Said he: “I heard the Lord say to me, politics is not over for you, there is still one thing left for you to do; run for president.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.