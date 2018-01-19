Between Pastor Bakare and His God

By Wálé Oláyanjú During the new year’s eve service at his church, the Serving Overseer of The Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare declared that God had instructed him to return to politics to lead the nation to prosperity. Said he: “I heard the Lord say to me, politics is not over for you, there is still one thing left for you to do; run for president.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

