 Between Sophia Momodu And Follower Who Said Her b**bs are Flat – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Between Sophia Momodu And Follower Who Said Her b**bs are Flat – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Between Sophia Momodu And Follower Who Said Her b**bs are Flat
Information Nigeria
Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu replied a follower on Instagram who body shammed her and told her she had sagging b**bs. Sophia Momodu had gone unclad, showing off her b**bs on Instagram in a bid to advertise a Push Up bra, but her fans weren't
Holla After You've Breastfed A '30 Billion Gang Baby'- Sophia Momodu Claps Back At FollowerNigerian Entertainment Today

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.