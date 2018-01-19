Beware! communications minister is an enemy of the party, APC warns Buhari, others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Oyo state chapter has described the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu as an enemy of the party.

In a statement signed by its Director, Media and Strategy, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olatunde , the APC said the letter written by Adebayor Shittu adressed to Buhari and the national leadership of the party accusing governor Ajimobi of nepotism was full of lies and deceits.

The APC said, the party in Oyo state has continued to experience unprecedented growth and development under Governor Ajimobi leadership and wonder why Shittu who abandoned every activity of the party after loosing the governorship primary in 2015 will now be a judge of what is happening in the party.

The statement reads:

“Contrary to the reckless insinuations made by the minister, the APC is doing extremely well in the state. Rather than lose any member to the opposition, the state APC under the leadership of Governor Ajimobi has been moving from strength to strength.

“Barely one month ago, the rank and file of the party membership, which has continued to experience unprecedented growth and development, witnessed a bumper harvest when notable political stakeholders from major opposition parties in the state defected to the APC in an open rally and submitted themselves to the leadership of the governor.

“It is quite saddening, highly disheartening and a monumental disservice to our party that a serving minister of Oyo State origin will close his eyes to the reality of the rising political profile of not only our party but also of our leader. The fact is that his petition is rooted in falsehood and premised on cheap blackmail.

“It must be stated that while Governor Ajimobi and other leaders of our party have been working assiduously to develop our great party, Shittu in his characteristic manner has been moving from one local government to another sowing the seeds of discord all in the name of his desperate and inordinate ambition to govern the state.

“He was never part of the developmental process of our party. Having lost the governorship primary in 2015 , Shittu abandoned every activity geared towards the victory of the party including the presidential campaign.”

