 Beyoncé Had Plenty of Snacks & Even a Juice Box on Hand to Help Blue Make It Through the Grammys – PEOPLE.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Beyoncé Had Plenty of Snacks & Even a Juice Box on Hand to Help Blue Make It Through the Grammys – PEOPLE.com

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


PEOPLE.com

Beyoncé Had Plenty of Snacks & Even a Juice Box on Hand to Help Blue Make It Through the Grammys
PEOPLE.com
Blue Ivy Carter stole the spotlight from her parents at Sunday night's Grammy Awards but all of that effort caused some cravings. Luckily for the 6-year-old aspiring rapper, her mother Beyoncé had more than just hot sauce in her bag, with the mom-of
Blue Ivy's Life Of Luxury Revealed: A Personal Stylist, Chef & MoreHollywood Life
Blue Ivy Adorably Stops Beyonce And JAY-Z's Clapping At The 2018 Grammys And The Internet Is Loving ItThe Inquisitr
Blue Ivy Carter runs the world, the Grammys — and Mom and DadUSA TODAY
Billboard –Entertainment Tonight –PerezHilton.com –Refinery29
all 421 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.