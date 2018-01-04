Biafra: IPOB launches Hausa radio service

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has launched “Radio Nigeria Hausa service”. The group made this known in a statement issued on Thursday by Emma Powerful, its spokesman. It said the radio service would act as an unbiased informative platform to take the “message of liberation to the oppressed” indigenous northerners. IPOB added that the […]

The post Biafra: IPOB launches Hausa radio service appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

