Big Brother Naija 2018 Housemates “Rico Swavey” Full Biography And Profiles

Even if he had a million dollars Rico Swavey would be in the House “just to catch the waves”. He said he exploded of joy when he got his first big acting gig, and shared that he was a lion at heart, a protector who likes to stand up for the oppressed. When Rico Swavey […]

The post Big Brother Naija 2018 Housemates “Rico Swavey” Full Biography And Profiles appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

