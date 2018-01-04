Big Brother Naija: Former housemates, Kemen, Miyonse tell contestants what to do

Ex-housemates of the 2017 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Ekemini Ekerete, AKA Kemen and Miyonse, Oluwaseyi, popularly called Miyonse have advised would be contestants to exhibit positive attributes and exemplary qualities of themselves during the show. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Kemen advised the contestants to […]

Big Brother Naija: Former housemates, Kemen, Miyonse tell contestants what to do

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

