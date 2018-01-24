Big Brother Naija returns Sunday – The Nation Newspaper



The Nation Newspaper Big Brother Naija returns Sunday

The Nation Newspaper

The highly anticipated third edition of Africa's biggest reality television show, Big Brother Naija, premieres on Sunday, January 28, 2018 by 7pm Nigerian time. Organisers say viewers on DStv can catch the show on channel 198 while GOtv viewers can …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

