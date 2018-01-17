Big Brother Naija Reunion Show 2018 | BBNaija See Gobe Reunion Dates & Time

Big Brother Naija Reunion Show 2018 | BBNaija See Gobe Reunion Dates & Time So much was left unsaid and now it’s time to lay it all bare! The BBNaija Reunion Show begins THIS Saturday at 21:30 CAT on DStv Ch198 & GOtvNG Ch29. New installments will air everyday after that, same time, same place. […]

