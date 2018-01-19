 Big BrotherNaija winner Efe, Olamide shoot music video for Warri | Nigeria Today
Big BrotherNaija winner Efe, Olamide shoot music video for Warri

Big Brother Naija 2017 winner Michel Ejeba aka Efe and top rapper Olamide aka Baddo, have shot the music video for the collaboration titled, ‘Warri,’ which was dropped late last year. The video shot by Avalon Okpe, featured King Baddo and Efe, who both have ties to the hood, hit the streets. Efe, who has […]

