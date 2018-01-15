Big Hollywood Star Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Aziz Ansari most popular as the creator ofMaster of None and his role in Parks and Recreation has come out to respond to allegations of sexual misconduct. A New-York based photographer accused the star of sexual misconduct after the two went on a date six months ago. Speaking to Babe, she said; “In a second, his […]

The post Big Hollywood Star Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

