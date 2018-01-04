Biko now facing charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Biko now facing charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm
Eyewitness News
Hlumelo Biko (right) makes an appearance at the Cape Town magistrate's court on 4 January, 2018. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN. Mamphela Ramphele · Steve Biko · Hlumelo Biko · Sandisiwe Magqaza. Email; Print. Share · Monique Mortlock | about 2 hours …
UPDATE: Hlumelo Biko's Assault Case Postponed Till February
Steve Biko's son charged with assaulting woman‚ 27
Steve Biko's son in court for assaulting wife
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!