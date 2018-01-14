Bill Clinton Denies Foundation Paid for Chelsea Clinton’s Wedding

Former President Bill Clinton said on Twitter Saturday that no Clinton Foundation funds were used to pay for his daughter’s wedding.

After President Trump reportedly made crude remarks about Haiti and other less-developed countries, some on the right pointed to alleged mishandling of Haitian earthquake relief funds by the Clinton Foundation.

On Twitter, President Clinton slammed the notion that any funds from the foundation, whether earmarked for Haiti or not, were used in association with his daughter Chelsea’s wedding to investment banker Marc Mezvinsky.

No Clinton Foundation funds—dedicated to Haiti or otherwise—were used to pay for Chelsea’s wedding. It’s not only untrue, it’s a personal insult to me, to Hillary, and to Chelsea and Marc.https://t.co/YEHqqYrsxW — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 13, 2018

“No Clinton Foundation funds—dedicated to Haiti or otherwise—were used to pay for Chelsea’s wedding. It’s not only untrue, it’s a personal insult to me, to Hillary, and to Chelsea and Marc,” he said.

On “Fox & Friends,” Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said the foundation’s 2010 earthquake relief project was subjected to “Bill’s machinations.”

Fitton said leaked emails reportedly showed allegations were made by Clinton Foundation official Doug Band that foundation funds may have been misused, and references were made to the Clinton-Mezvinsky wedding.

In the email, released by WikiLeaks, Band writes to Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta:

“The investigation into her getting paid for campaigning, using foundation resources for her wedding and life for a decade, taxes on money from her parents,” he wrote.

“I hope that you will speak to her and end this once we go down this road,” Band continued.

