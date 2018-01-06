 Birthday Boy Ric Hassani teams up with Sigag Lauren for remix of Hit Single “Only You” | Listen on BN | Nigeria Today
Birthday Boy Ric Hassani teams up with Sigag Lauren for remix of Hit Single “Only You” | Listen on BN

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Happy Birthday Ric! Superstar Pop-African Singer, Ric Hassani teams up with world renowned music producer Sigag Lauren for a Tropical Dance remix for the Hit Single “Only You“. Listen and Download below: Download Get “Only You” (Remix) on iTunes

The post Birthday Boy Ric Hassani teams up with Sigag Lauren for remix of Hit Single “Only You” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

