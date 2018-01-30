Bishop Miyerijesu Receives New 2018 Lexus SUV Worth N100m From His Church Member As Birthday Gift

The Bishop of God’s Grace Ministry in Warri, Delta State, Saint Dikeji Miyerijesu, also known as the Bishop of the Whole World and Jesus Holiness, has received a 2018 Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) as birthday gift from one of his church member.

According to reports, Saint Miyerijesus received the Lexus LX 570 2018 model valued at a whooping N100 million as a gift to mark his 70th birthday anniversary by his children in the Lord. The anniversary marks the Bishop’s 70th birthday on earth and 56th in Heaven.

A special service was conducted to mark the double birthday celebrations at the Ministry’s headquarters based in Warri, Delta state.

I sincerely hope Daddy Freeze will not hang himself if he hears of this miraclous work..lol

More photos….