Bisi Akande Calls For Change Of Nigeria’s Constitution – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Bisi Akande Calls For Change Of Nigeria's Constitution
The former interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adebisi Akande, says a total change of the country's constitution is the solution to the problems facing the country. Akande stated this on Tuesday in his home town, Ila-Orangun in …
Don't blame Nigeria woes on Buhari, says Akande
Nigeria practicing 'military democracy' under Buhari – APC Chieftain, Bisi Akande
Buhari can't succeed in the present structure of Nigeria- Akande
