Bitcoin analysis January 8, 2018

BTC/USD

Bitcoin went sideways initially during the trading session, but then shot higher as the market reached towards the vital $16,000 level. A clearance of that level for more than a few hours should send this market higher, perhaps reaching towards the $18,000 level. Otherwise, look for pullbacks as potential buying opportunities.

BTC/JPY

Bitcoin is testing the ¥1.91 million level as I record this, which is the beginning of resistance to the ¥2 million level. I believe that pullbacks should be buying opportunities, but given enough time we will probably break above that vital ¥2 million level, allowing the market to reach towards the ¥2.25 million level. In the meantime, pullbacks offer value.

Thanks for watching, I’ll be back tomorrow.

The post Bitcoin analysis January 8, 2018 appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

