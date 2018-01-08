Bitcoin Analysis January 9, 2018

BTC/USD

Bitcoin fell a bit during the trading session on Monday, as traders came back to work. It looks as if we’re going to go looking towards the $15,000 level, but the stochastic oscillator on the 4-hour chart is starting to get a little oversold. We could drift as low as $13,000 though, so be careful and wait for a bounce accompanied by the stochastic oscillator rising.

BTC/JPY

Bitcoin also drifted a little bit lower against the Japanese yen, but seems to be supported at several different places. Because of this, I am waiting for some type of bounce to get involved. Alternately, if we can break above the ¥2 million level, the market should be free to go to the ¥2.225 million area.

Thanks for watching, I’ll be back tomorrow.

The post Bitcoin Analysis January 9, 2018 appeared first on NewsBTC.

