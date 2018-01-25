Bitcoin Cash Games Arrives — Play Your Favorites Faster With BCH

Last September the premier source for everything bitcoin-related, Bitcoin.com, launched our casino gaming platform Bitcoin Games. Since then we decided to create a portal that uses bitcoin cash (BCH), making things far cheaper for gamers playing their odds. Our new portal ‘Bitcoin Cash Games’ offers the same variety of provably fair games for BCH users who want to play for high stake jackpots.

Also read: South Korean Card Companies Block Transactions to Overseas Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash Games Has All of Your Casino Favorites

At Bitcoin.com we prefer cryptocurrencies and platforms that tie technology to the things we love, and that includes gaming. That’s why we’re pleased to announce our latest gaming section powered by the decentralized digital asset Bitcoin Cash (BCH). The BCH network and currency has proven itself to be reliable while also offering transaction fees so cheap ($0.01 or less) they are practically non-existent. And just like our other popular games’ portal tethered to the bitcoin core protocol, Bitcoin Cash Games offers all of your casino favorites.

Bitcoin Cash Games includes video poker, keno, craps, roulette, dice, slots, and blackjack. Additionally playing at our BCH gaming casino requires no registration, and using our platform is entirely anonymous. Further, there’s a 99 percent expected return while playing any of our games, and Bitcoin.com’s casino favorites are always provably fair.

“The reason that we can guarantee provably fair gaming is that your web browser supplies a random number that we must incorporate into the random number generator in a provably consistent way,” explains the Bitcoin Cash Games portal rules.

Our server first shuffles the deck, and your computer then gives us a random number that we must use to repeatedly cut the deck. Since our servers do not know what random number your computer will send, we have no way of knowing how the shuffle will look in the end.

Bitcoin Cash Offers Cheaper Fees and Faster Deposits for Instant Play

Our latest gaming portal is filled with high stakes fun, and jackpot payouts are always instant. Users from nearly every location around the world can play except for the U.S. and a few other destinations. Due to regulation restrictions, U.S. law doesn’t allow gaming portals that use real money, but American residents can still play our games with test credits.

Playing our games is easy as all a user has to do is deposit bitcoin cash into our gaming portal address, and in a matter of minutes they can play games like roulette or any other wager that tickles their fancy. At Bitcoin.com we look forward to offering a gaming site that allows for cheap and fast transactions using BCH for funding. We think our players who used our Bitcoin Games portal in the past will notice a big difference right away utilizing bitcoin cash. So check out Bitcoin Cash Games today for that high stakes gaming experience that uses cutting-edge technology!

Have you visited our gaming section yet? Let us know in the comments below.

Images courtesy of Bitcoin.com.

Bitcoin.com is not responsible for any gains or losses incurred while gambling on our website.

