Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Holding on to Gains

Key Points

Bitcoin cash price recovered well from the $1340 low to well above $1700 against the US Dollar.

However, this week’s highlighted crucial bearish trend line with current resistance at $1900 is preventing gains on the hourly chart of BCH/USD (data feed from Kraken).

The pair needs to overcome selling pressure around the $1900 and $2000 levels to gain momentum.

Bitcoin cash price has moved into the positive zone above $1700 against the US Dollar. BCH/USD now has to move past $2000 for more gains.

Bitcoin Cash Price Upside Hurdle

Yesterday, we saw the start of a decent recovery in bitcoin cash price from the $1340 low against the US Dollar. The price moved higher and succeeded in breaking the $1700 resistance. There was also a break above the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the last fall from the $2405.2 high to $1340.9 low. The current price action is positive above the $1700 level, but BCH is facing a major hurdle on the upside.

At the moment, the 50% Fib retracement level of the last fall from the $2405.2 high to $1340.9 low at $1870 is acting as a major hurdle. More importantly, this week’s highlighted crucial bearish trend line with current resistance at $1900 is preventing gains on the hourly chart of BCH/USD. Therefore, there are two major resistance for more gains – $1900 and $2000. The pair has to move past $1900 and close above $2000 to gain further upside momentum.

Around the mentioned $2000, the price faces the 100 hourly simple moving average. Moreover, the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the last fall from the $2405.2 high to $1340.9 low is at $1997. On the downside, an initial support is at $1700 followed by the $1500 level.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for BCH/USD is slowly moving in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BCH/USD is just above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1500

Major Resistance Level – $2000

Charts courtesy – Trading View, Kraken

The post Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Holding on to Gains appeared first on NewsBTC.

