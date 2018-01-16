Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD in Trouble

Key Points

Bitcoin cash price failed to stay above the $2400 support area and moved down against the US Dollar.

There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance at $2400 on the hourly chart of BCH/USD (data feed from Kraken).

The pair is likely to continue its decline towards $2100 since it is now well below the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Bitcoin cash price is moving lower sharply from $2550 against the US Dollar. BCH/USD could extend declines and may even test the $2100 level.

Bitcoin Cash Price Resistance

Yesterday, we saw a recovery wave in bitcoin cash price around the $2500 level against the US Dollar. However, the price failed to stay above the $2500 support since the $2550 level acted as a major resistance. As a result, there was a downside reaction from $2550. The price declined and broke a few important support levels including $2460 and $2400.

There was a break below the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the last upside wave from the $1997 low to $2750 high. BCH is currently trading just above the $2200 level and it seems like it may extend declines. The next major support is around the $2100 level. An intermediate support is around the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the last upside wave from the $1997 low to $2750 high. Below the mentioned $2100, the price is likely to retest the $2000 support and the $1997 swing low.

On the upside, there is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance at $2400 on the hourly chart of BCH/USD. The trend line resistance and the $2350 hurdle are likely to prevent gains in the near term.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for BCH/USD is gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BCH/USD is currently heading towards the oversold levels.

Major Support Level – $2100

Major Resistance Level – $2400

Charts courtesy – Trading View, Kraken

The post Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD in Trouble appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

