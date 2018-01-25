Bitcoin Exchange Hit By Armed Robbers in Thwarted Theft
Canadian police are looking for two armed robbery suspects, having arrested one after an attempted heist at cryptocurrency exchange Canadian Bitcoins.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!