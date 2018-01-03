Bitcoin kicks off New Year in Nigeria by dropping to 8-week low

Bitcoin prices have dropped to an eight-week low in the first week of trading in Nigeria. The price of bitcoins dropped to N1.272 billion in the last week of December from a peak of N1.942 billion it saw in the second week of the same month. The last time the volumes went below N1.2 billion…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Bitcoin kicks off New Year in Nigeria by dropping to 8-week low appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

