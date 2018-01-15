Bitcoin miners have extracted 80% of all the bitcoins there will ever be

With 21 million being the maximum potential number of the cryptocurrency that will ever exist, we’re edging ever closer toward that number. The latest milestone reached was the 80 percent mark, with 16.8 million coins mined.

The post Bitcoin miners have extracted 80% of all the bitcoins there will ever be appeared first on Digital Trends.

