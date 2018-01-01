 Black Sunday as badoo strikes in Ikororodu again, kills husband and wife, baby in coma | Nigeria Today
Black Sunday as badoo strikes in Ikororodu again, kills husband and wife, baby in coma

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The notorious cult group operating in Lagos State, Badoo, Sunday attacked a family at Lajo in Ibeshe, Ikorodu, a Lagos district. The attack, which was said to have occurred around 3am, claimed the life of the man identified as Shakiru, while his wife and six-month-old baby, who were critically injured are in a coma at […]

