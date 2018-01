Bleak future as fears over SGR freight business take over in Coast – The Standard



The Standard Bleak future as fears over SGR freight business take over in Coast

The Standard

President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off the first ever Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line cargo train loaded with 99 containers at the port of Mombasa, May 30, 2017. [Photo by Gideon Maundu/Standard]. On Monday, the first Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) freight …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest