Blockchain in the Boardroom: Moving Toward Enterprise Deployment
Enterprises may have gone quiet toward the end of 2017, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be players in the year ahead, Accenture’s Valiente argues.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!