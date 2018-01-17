Blockstream Launches Micropayments Processing System for Bitcoin Apps
Bitcoin startup Blockstream has introduced a micropayment processing system that it claims makes it simpler to build bitcoin payment apps.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!