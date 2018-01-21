Bloodied Ronaldo scores twice in Real Madrid rout

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice but had to leave the pitch with his face covered in blood as Real Madrid eased their domestic crisis by hammering Liga strugglers Deportivo La Coruna 7-1. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the overwhelming victory at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Sunday saw Real Madrid reclaim fourth place in the La Liga standings. Real had lost two of their last three league games and got off on the wrong foot against relegation-threatened Deportivo.

