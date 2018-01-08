 Blue Ivy Carter Stars In Jay-Z’s Animated Video, “Blue’s Freestyle” | Nigeria Today
Blue Ivy Carter Stars In Jay-Z’s Animated Video, “Blue’s Freestyle”

Posted on Jan 8, 2018

Jay-Z has another video for us only this time, it is an animated Blue Ivy freestyling.

The song which is a bonus track from his album, 4:44, shows him and Beyonce’s daughter Blue “Ivy” Carter freestyling on stage at a talent hunt show while her parent smile as a form of approval and enjoy her performance.

Blue Carter Coming Out On Stage In The "Blue Freestyle". Photo credit: HipHopDX

Blue Ivy made her debut on 2012’s Glory.

