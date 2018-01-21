BN Beauty: Beverly Osu is so Gorge! We Can’t Get Enough

Big Brother alum and Nollywood actress Beverly Osu is so gorgeous. The actress shared on her Instagram photos of herself taken by photographers Abusalamiphotography and Metro, with her make up done by Lacici, bel_emakeovers, and Flawlessfacebyjane See the photos below: Photo Credit: beverly_osu

The post BN Beauty: Beverly Osu is so Gorge! We Can’t Get Enough appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

