 BN Hot Topic: Olamide’s “Science Students,” Drug Abuse & the Role of a Creative in Societal Issues – BellaNaija | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BN Hot Topic: Olamide’s “Science Students,” Drug Abuse & the Role of a Creative in Societal Issues – BellaNaija

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

BN Hot Topic: Olamide's “Science Students,” Drug Abuse & the Role of a Creative in Societal Issues
BellaNaija
Nigerian rapper Olamide has a penchant for making songs, dance moves and street slangs go viral. The trending dance move at the moment is Shaku Shaku and it has somewhat boosted the popularity of what Nigerians call “street jamz”. After his hit single
Don Pedro Obaseki calls for the ban of Olamide's 'Science Student'[Video]TheNewsGuru

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.