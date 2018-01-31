BN Music Exclusive: “I definitely will put out original music” – Godwin Strings
Godwin “Strings” Okechukwu came up on the music radar with the Naija’s Got Talent show charming us with his proficiency with the violin as he brought life to songs with his re-creations. Nearly a decade later and Godwin Strings still possesses that deep seated love for music. Armed with a violin, the Uniben graduate recreates […]
