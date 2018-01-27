 Board develops database to determine cost in construction projects | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Board develops database to determine cost in construction projects

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Registrar, Quantity Surveyor Registration Board of Nigeria (QSRBN), has developed a dynamic database, which would enable the Federal and state Governments to determine the cost of construction projects to curb corruption. Mr Godson Moneke, the Registrar, QSRBN, disclosed this in an interview with News men on Friday in Abuja. He said that the database would […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.