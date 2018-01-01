Boda boda riders in Vihiga reign terror as they mete out crude form of justice – The Standard



The Standard Boda boda riders in Vihiga reign terror as they mete out crude form of justice

The Standard

A section of Boda Boda riders operating along Kimathi streeet in Nairobi. [David Njaaga|Standard]. Boda boda riders have been accused of killing suspected criminals, some who may have been innocent. The riders waylay and lynch people they suspect to be …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

