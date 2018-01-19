Boko Haram: Borno government announces end of 8pm – 6am curfew

The Borno State Government, has ended the 8pm to 6am curfew earlier imposed on residents of Maiduguri metropolis and Jere Local Government Area of the state in the past three weeks. The curfew has now been reviewed to 10:30pm to 6am beginning from Saturday, 20th January, 2018. Recall that on the strong advice of the […]

