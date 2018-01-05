 Boko Haram: Family of rescued Chibok girl react | Nigeria Today
Boko Haram: Family of rescued Chibok girl react

Posted on Jan 5, 2018

A relative of the recently rescued Chibok girls, Salomi Pogu, Mr Ayuba Aloson, has lauded the Nigerian Army’s effort over the rescue of Salomi Pogu, the 15th in the list of the abducted girls. DAILY POST reported that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole on Thursday rescued Salome Pogu in company of one other girl, Jamila […]

