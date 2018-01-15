 Boko Haram releases new video showing Chibok girls | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram releases new video showing Chibok girls

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Boko Haram has released two new videos one showing girls purported to be among the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped from their school hostel in April 2014.

The other video shows an aircraft allegedly gunned down by the terror group, drone and other Nigerian military assets.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.