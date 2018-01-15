Boko Haram releases new video showing Chibok girls

Boko Haram has released two new videos one showing girls purported to be among the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped from their school hostel in April 2014.

The other video shows an aircraft allegedly gunned down by the terror group, drone and other Nigerian military assets.

