Boko Haram strikes in Adamawa

MANY people were feared dead and others abducted on Tuesday in a fresh attack by Boko Haram insurgents on Pallam community, Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa, local officials and residents have said. The attack came barely a week after the terrorists launched a similar attack on neighbouring Wanu, Kamale and Kafin Hausa communities of […]

